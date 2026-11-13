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Royally Flocked: South Carolinians debate future of surveillance cameras
By Jack O'Toole,8 days ago
Perhaps the surest sign of success for any company is when its name becomes synonymous with the product it sells. Think Band Aids. Or Kleenex. Or, more controversially, Flock, whose cameras have become the latest flashpoint in America’s — and South Carolina’s — neverending debate over where to draw the line between public safety and government surveillance.
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