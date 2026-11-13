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XBOX Impacted By Global Microsoft Outage As Worldwide Tech Suffers
By Charlie Champion,8 days ago
Microsoft has been hit by a global outage this morning that has primarily impacted the Microsoft 365 suite but has expanded to cover everything from cloud infrastructure to XBOX services. Users on social media and platforms like Down Detector are reporting widespread XBOX issues preventing them from signing in and accessing anything stored in the cloud.