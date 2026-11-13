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Frisch: Life Would Be Sweeter With More Berries
8 days ago
In my first months at Dartmouth College, I’ve exploited the Ivy Unlimited dining plan, alongside all of my fellow members of the Class of 2030 by going to Class of ‘53 Commons at least 3 times a day. Recently, however, I’ve been getting bored of the Class of 1953 Commons, and I’ve started to run out of my allotted 250 dining dollars while trying to eat elsewhere. I miss how I was able to craft my own meals at home, and have more choice and variety in what I could eat. When reflecting on the quality and patterns of my meals at ’53 Commons, I’ve come to the conclusion that change is needed in some of the staples offered, particularly with respect to fruit.