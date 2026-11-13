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What Camp Menotomy, now eyed for multi-million dollar lake homes, meant to the campers who went there
By New Hampshire Public Radio,4 days ago
A legal fight over whether a decades-old Girl Scout camp on Lake Winnipesaukee will be replaced with multi-million homes has stirred up memories, and emotions, for Donna DiDomenico. DiDomenico traces a line between her 12 summers at Camp Menotomy and her success as a Wall Street financier. Three-day canoe journeys...