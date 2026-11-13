undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missionary conference in St. Louis cancels workshops about abuse at Missouri-funded orphanage
By St. Louis Public Radio,4 days ago
A series of proposed workshops that referenced reports of sexual abuse at an orphanage run by a Missouri charity have been canceled by the International Conference on Missions. ICOM's decision came as thousands of attendees headed to its annual convention this week in St. Louis. The cancellation was met with...
7