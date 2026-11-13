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Ch-ch-changes: Entering the GPHG’s New Era
By Rhonda Riche,4 days ago
Last weekend, the Grand Prix Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) held the 26th edition of its awards ceremony. And while not all of us could attend in person, those of us livestreaming the awards from the comfort of a La-Z-Boy still noticed the changes to the event’s structure. These changes, at least in our opinion, also made the awards feel expansive and inclusive at the same time (which is a good thing).