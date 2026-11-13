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The Blood of Dawnwalker Lifted the "Curse" on Vampire Games, Says Rebel Wolves Boss
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
At the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards, Rebel Wolves founder and game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz said The Blood of Dawnwalker has carved out its own identity in the vampire genre thanks to its narrative sandbox and hybrid combat. He added that those systems give the studio room to build out the world and experiment with more unusual ideas. The story was first reported by GamesRadar+.