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Friday Night Lights Forecasts: 2026 Regionals
By Mathieu MondroStone SchaferChris Easlick,4 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Welcome to the regionals round! We’re tracking a cold forecast for the games. Expect temperatures in the 30s with feels like temperatures dropping down into the 20s. Bundle up! Otherwise, conditions will be pretty dry as a whole. Only isolated lake-effect is possible from the northwest in the typical lake-effect zones. Stay warm and good luck to all teams!