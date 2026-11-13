undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bessent blames Lutnick’s Commerce as he slams Nvidia chip ‘leakage’ to China
By Kevin Breuninger,4 days ago
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that his department and others have long supported imposing restrictions on Megaspeed but that the Commerce Department is in charge. Jensen Huang, who just resigned as Nvidia CEO under a cloud of scandal related to Megaspeed, had pushed to ease restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips to China.