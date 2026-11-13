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SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Price Prediction: Bulls are holding the tape, but momentum still lacks a clean breakout
By Rebeca Moen,8 days ago
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was last quoted at $758.32, up 0.07% over 24 hours, with a trading range of $754.10 to $764.14. That puts SPY close to its pivot point at $758.85 and slightly above the 20-day simple moving average at $756.02. The setup matters because the ETF is holding above near-term support, but it has not yet reclaimed the 50-day simple moving average at $765.05, so the medium-term trend still looks unfinished.