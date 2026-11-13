undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns: Game 12 recap and analysis
By jondelong42,4 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets committed an absurd number of turnovers and let the game slip away as they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 101-96. The teams traded blows early before the Hornets decided to dig themselves a hole. They turned the ball over 14 times in the first 16:30 of the game. That led to a number of easy runouts for the Suns. Even when the Hornets didn’t turn the ball over, it seemed like the Suns were able to get into transition off missed shots. Still, the Hornets will able to get enough of their threes to go and enough offensive rebounds when they missed to hang around. They fell behind for double digits for a spell but were able to claw back and make it a five point game going into the half.