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Sam Allardyce makes Michael Carrick prediction after Man Utd sacking
4 days ago
Former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce has shared his verdict on Michael Carrick’s dismissal at Manchester United. Michael Carrick was sacked by Manchester United just six months after being permanently appointed head coach. The 45-year-old masterminded an incredible resurgence last season, arriving as interim coach in January, and helped the team secure Champions League qualification.