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Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and DSGV form anti-financial crime JV
By Francis Bignell,8 days ago
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) have joined forces to create a new financial crime prevention joint venture (JV). The JV will initially focus on sharing the institutions' financial crime data in a platform that helps others identify fraud, like phishing, investment and merchandise fraud, and love scams.