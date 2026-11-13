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Campos, Kinnaman earn All-NCAC Men’s Soccer honors
By For the Journal Review,4 days ago
Wabash College seniors Alfredo Campos and Bryce Kinnaman earned spots on the 2026 All-North Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office. Campos received second-team honors at midfield, while Kinnaman was named to the third team at forward. Both players earned all-conference recognition for the second consecutive season.