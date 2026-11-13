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Hone in on Handcrafted
By Journal Review,4 days ago
Glass artist Sharon Owens’ love of Indiana’s natural environment inspires her unique glass work. She creates hand blown, sculpted glass vessels. Furnace glass vases are layered with handmade murrini, latticino cane and dichroic glass. Small sculptures are detailed with flame working techniques. To share her passion with glass, 25 years ago she launched the Inspired Fire Studio and Gallery in Lafayette, teaching flameworking, fusing and furnace glass blowing classes to beginners.