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Disney Animation Boss Reveals What’s Next for ‘Frozen 3,’ ‘Zootopia 3,’ and the Studio’s 10-Year Plan [Exclusive]
By Tamera JonesSteven Weintraub,4 days ago
At this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, attendees were treated to a very special look inside Hexed, Walt Disney Animation Studio’s first original movie in years following 2023’s Wish. Disney Animation’s chief creative officer and Academy Award winner Jared Bush (Encanto, Zootopia) attended the festival to debut exclusive new clips and talk in-depth about the film’s never-before-seen artistry and story.