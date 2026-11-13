undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
These swing voters have low expectations for divided government
By NPR,4 days ago
Key voters in North Carolina are pessimistic the blue wave flipping control of Congress next year will solve their economic woes. NPR observed two online focus groups on Tuesday night with 14 voters in North Carolina who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and then President Trump in 2024. Twelve said they have pretty low expectations for what Democrats can achieve with Trump still in the White House.