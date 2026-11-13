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Anya Taylor-Joy’s Lord of the Rings Debut Is Officially Closer Than Ever
By Makuochi Echebiri,4 days ago
After months of behind-the-scenes rumblings, Middle-earth has come alive once more with the return of the third season of Prime Video's fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Picking up after a five-year time jump, the return of characters such as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has once more sparked much interest in ardent supporters of the lore and new converts as well. J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings lore is exceedingly vast, and with several plots needing attention, that could present a problem.