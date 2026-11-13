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Space, Fantasia and Inganamort announce 2027 re-election bids in New Jersey’s 24th Legislative District
By Jay Edwards,4 days ago
NEW JERSEY — State Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort announced Thursday that they will seek re-election as a unified Republican ticket in New Jersey’s 24th Legislative District in 2027. The three lawmakers, who represent Sussex County and portions of Morris and Warren counties,...
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