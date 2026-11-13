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Think In Entire Player Journeys, Not Your Next Campaign
By Roxy Harding,4 days ago
The casino industry has become increasingly effective at encouraging players to take immediate action, whether through deposit bonuses, promotional offers or rewards for joining campaigns. However, when every interaction is built around an instant incentive, operators risk conditioning players to view casinos as places to collect bonuses rather than destinations...