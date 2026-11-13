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Johnny Dineen And David Jennings Return With The Overround
By Roxy Harding,4 days ago
Pro punter and pundit Johnny Dineen and racing journalist David Jennings are joining forces once again to front a new horse racing content platform, The Overround. Backed by businessman, horse owner and bookmaker Paul Byrne, The Overround aims to provide a new destination for racing fans, combining expert knowledge, original stories, analysis and content featuring established industry personalities.