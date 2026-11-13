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Your Nov 13 AI horoscope: How to handle today’s tense planetary transits calmly
By Kaitlyn Farley,4 days ago
Harnessing the cosmic turning point calls for embracing newfound clarity, letting go of past miscommunications, and taking deliberate steps toward long-term ambitions, according to Google Gemini. On November 13, both Mercury and Venus complete their retrograde journeys and station direct, lifting weeks of stagnation across dialogue, agreements, and personal connections. People are urged to channel this emerging clarity into smart financial reorganizing, renewed collaboration at work, rekindled warmth in romantic and social ties, and a grounded presence that nurtures harmony within family households.
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