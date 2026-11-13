undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Motom Announced the Launch of Opportunities
By PRNewswire,8 days ago
Campaigns anchored in proven creator performance data and driven to creator storefronts lifted conversion 86% over prior benchmarks. Opportunities builds that model into the platform. Motom, the technology and services company powering brand-and-retailer-owned creator commerce, today launched Opportunities, bringing creator campaigns inside the brand-and-retailer-owned creator commerce system. Motom Opportunities is...