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ActiveCampaign Integrates Google Ads, LinkedIn and More Into Active Intelligence
By BusinessWire,4 days ago
Marketers can connect the tools and business context they already rely on, through prebuilt connectors or any Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, and run the campaigns they never had time to build. ActiveCampaign, a leading AI marketing platform, today opened Active Intelligence to the tools marketers already run their business...