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BlueMedia announced partnership with ChatGPT Ads
By PRNewswire,8 days ago
Recently, BlueMedia officially launched its partnership with ChatGPT Ads. The partnership will focus on helping Chinese brands enter AI-powered conversational and decision-making scenarios while exploring innovative applications of AI Native advertising in global marketing. As ChatGPT becomes increasingly embedded in how people search for information, compare products, make purchasing decisions,...