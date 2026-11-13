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Innovid Named Most Valuable Pioneer in 2026 AdTech AI Matrix
By BusinessWire,8 days ago
NIVO AI innovation recognized for advertising technology creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization. Innovid, the leading omnichannel advertising platform, today announced that it has been named the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) and an Orchestrated AI Leader in QKS Group’s AI Maturity Matrix: Intelligent Creative & Media Optimization for AdTech Platforms, 2026.