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Infobip and Hiya integrate to cement trust in outbound voice communications
By BusinessWire,8 days ago
Integration gives Infobip customers greater visibility into number reputation and helps reduce spam labels on legitimate business calls. Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has integrated Hiya’s Caller Reputation and Number Registration capabilities into its voice offering, helping organizations strengthen trust in outbound voice communications and improve visibility into how business calls are perceived across networks.