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Exclusive to Kooora: Ronaldo's former team-mate responds to arrogance accusations: the world misunderstood him
By Loai Mohamed,4 days ago
Silva said, in an interview with Kooora to be published later, that Cristiano Ronaldo has genuine confidence and ambition, qualities some have mistaken for arrogance. When asked whether the world had misunderstood Ronaldo because of his great self-confidence and emotional reactions, he replied: "Sometimes, his immense self-confidence is misinterpreted. Anyone competing at the highest level needs to believe in themselves unconditionally."