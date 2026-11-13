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Italy, Frattesi’s dig: “Today I have the trust of Mancini and Gattuso. After being labelled so many times, I ended up believing it myself”
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
Vindication - After the match, Frattesi spoke to Rai and politely got a few things off his chest. He sounded more confident and eager to show he is a complete midfielder. Top performance - Frattesi played 73 minutes against France before Doumbia replaced him. Playing on the right of a midfield three completed by Tonali and Barella (with the latter on the left), he delivered a performance well above satisfactory.