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Real Madrid challenges Morocco with a fiery message regarding the 2030 World Cup final
By Karim Malim,4 days ago
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the message landed during a FIFA delegation's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu, part of a tour to assess the cities and stadiums bidding to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will stage jointly. The final decision on the distribution of matches and the venue of the final won't be settled before 2027. Even so, Real Madrid wanted to put their cards on the table early, stressing that owning the stadium alone isn't enough, and that organisational experience is the decisive factor.