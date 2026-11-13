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Powerful Nor’easter Slams Northeast With Tornado Reports, Large Hail and Flooding Rain
By Daniel Harris,8 days ago
Severe thunderstorms swept across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday as a powerful nor’easter brought damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and several reported tornadoes. The storm affected communities from Delaware to New York, creating hazardous weather conditions and triggering multiple tornado warnings. Nearly 50 storm reports were recorded during the outbreak, highlighting the intensity of the weather system moving along the East Coast.