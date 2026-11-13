undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pinion Insurance clears US hurdle to write MGA specialty programs
By Roxanne San Jose,4 days ago
Brokers placing business through managing general agents (MGAs) in the US excess and surplus (E&S) market now have a new capacity option. Pinion Insurance has cleared its final US regulatory hurdle – Form A change-in-control approval from the Oklahoma Department of Insurance – to acquire Catlin Specialty Insurance Company, an E&S-eligible carrier, and begin binding domestic specialty business.