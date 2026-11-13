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Insurance moves: Arch Capital, Sunstar, and Covered
By Mark Rosanes,4 days ago
Three insurance and insurtech organizations have announced leadership changes, spanning board governance, brokerage operations, and embedded insurance distribution. Arch Capital Group has named Daniel J. Houston (pictured, left) as chair of its board of directors, succeeding John M. Pasquesi, who has held the role since September 2019 and has served as a director since October 2001. Pasquesi remains on the board and will stand for re-election at the company’s 2027 annual general meeting.