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Marvel answered a major Spider-Man: Brand New Day mystery in the weirdest place
By Ryan Epps,8 days ago
Avengers: Endgame Encore, Disney’s re-release of its blockbuster ensemble film, explains one of the most glaring unanswered questions left at the tail end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Although nearly identical to its original release, Endgame Encore features four new post-credits scenes that help connect the events of the 2019 film to Marvel’s next big ensemble blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday. It also creates a clear link between the latest Spider-Man movie and the upcoming MCU crossover event. And now, as of Nov. 13, 2026, it's finally available to stream on Disney Plus.