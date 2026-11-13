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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap & Ending Explained: Is The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger Dead?
By Shikhar Agrawal,8 days ago
The second episode of Dexter: Resurrection season 2 ended with the Five Borough Killer (aka FBK) targeting his second victim on Broadway, in Manhattan (making it the second borough where he killed an innocent). The victim was a maintenance worker, whom FBK lured to the terrace of a building before pushing him off, telling him “nobody cares” about his life. “Nobody cares” is actually this guy’s mantra, sort of, and I am quite sure it will eventually explain the motive behind the killings. I also have a theory about it, but I’ll discuss that in a bit. Dexter saw FBK standing near the parapet and immediately ran inside the building to catch the killer. Dexter knew that FBK would try to escape through the elevator, so he pulled the fire alarm to deactivate the elevators so that FBK had no other option but to use the stairs, making it easier for Dexter to confront him and catch him. Also, while pulling the fire alarm, Dexter mentioned that it wasn’t the first time the alarms had helped him out, probably referring to the events of season 2, episode 6 of “Dexter,” the original TV Show. Anyway, Dexter took the stairs to catch the guy, but his body was clearly giving up (with his breath shortening with each stair he took). In a panic, FBK dropped his smart glasses, which captured Dexter’s face (likely blurred because of the distance), and FBK came too close to getting caught. However, it seemed like FBK had scoped out the building before targeting the victim, so he already knew all the entry and exit points. This was why, when Dexter pulled the fire alarm and decided to give him a chase, FBK took the fire escape and disappeared, meaning Dexter missed his “Two Borough Killer,” but he promised himself that he was going to catch him before he could make it to “three.” But for now, Dexter had another engagement. He had to deal with the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger (aka Ray Ballard), who was going to arrive at the city the next day to attend Prater’s party (or that was what he believed). The rest of the episode revolved around how Dexter and his new partner-in-crime, Charley, laid a trap for the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger, and stopped him before he could take the life of another innocent. So without any further ado, allow me to look a little deeper into that.