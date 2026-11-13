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Henry Prideaux & Amy Paice On Their Favourite Spaces At Home
By Charlie Colville,8 days ago
C&TH pulls up a chair in Henry Prideaux and Amy Paice’s home to hear about their ultimate night in. In our Staying In With column, we ask the experts of interior design to tell us about their ultimate night in. Here, we speak to Henry Prideaux, founder and creative director of Henry Prideaux Interior Design, and his partner Amy Paice, the studio’s brand director, about the rooms they retreat to when the working day is done.