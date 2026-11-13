undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2000 Ford F-250 Extended Cab 4×4 w/ 2001 Northland Camper :: Featured Classified
By Jack Mac,8 days ago
Ford F-Series remains the best-selling truck in the United States, a title it has maintained for nearly half a century. During that time, it has evolved steadily, with engineers obsessing over incremental improvements year after year to maintain the model’s dominance in the segment. Ford is under no illusion that these vehicles have to perform, since they’re depended on by numerous sectors and they keep the wheels of the economy turning. Further still, with its heavy-duty chassis and 4WD system, it’s also the pickup of choice for those operating in hard-to-reach places, and it’s for these reasons and more that it’s become a favorite within the overlanding community. In stock configuration, it boasts many of the desirable traits we look for in an overland platform: body-on-frame architecture, a considerable payload and towing capacity, 4WD, solid axles, a choice of powerful, long-lived diesel and gas motors, and a well-equipped cab. This foundation can then be upfitted with almost unparalleled aftermarket support, with no shortage of parts and services readily available to transform this pickup into an around-the-world expedition rig. Without further ado, cue today’s 2000 Ford F-250 Extended Cab 4×4 (160,000 miles), which boasts the V10 motor, premium modifications, and a well-equipped Northland Camper. This rig has been used as intended by the current owners and is not simply a proof of concept but rather a turnkey rig that has been extensively uprated and dialled with each adventure; it would be ideal for a big trip or to serve as a four-season-equipped rolling home.