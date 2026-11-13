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Move Insoles, the performance insole brand co-founded …
By HoopsHype,8 days ago
Move Insoles, the performance insole brand co-founded by Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard, has partnered with the NBA Athletic Trainers Association to further its mission around foot and ankle health and performance. Co-CEO Nate Jones shared that the company has grown from $1.2M in revenue its first year to $8M last year, its fourth since launching its product in 2021. He added that 25 NBA teams have placed orders, as well as several college teams. WNBA and NFL stars such as A’ja Wilson and CeeDee Lamb have been spotted using Move Insoles, which are also available in most Dick’s Sporting Goods locations.