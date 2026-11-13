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Butler County land returned to Miami Tribe, will remain in conservation
By 91.7 WVXU,4 days ago
A piece of land in Butler County once again belongs to the Miami people. Three Valley Conservation Trust has completed a land transfer to the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. "It's hard to put into words how special that is," says Kara Strass, director of Miami Tribe Relations at the Myaamia Center at Miami University, tells WVXU. "It feels like it's kind of allowing us to heal a little bit from the trauma of of forced removal and everything that's happened since that time."
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