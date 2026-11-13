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Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About Intense Martial Arts Training, The Grand Scale Of “Sacred Jewel,” And More
By M Lim,4 days ago
Ahn Bo Hyun has shared more insights into his upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel”!. “Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.