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‘We will sue them’: Canada threatens Stellantis as Trump trade war reshapes Jeep production plans
By Sam Meredith@in/samuelmeredith@smeredith19,4 days ago
Canada gave Stellantis 30 days to address alleged breaches of a federal funding agreement or face potential legal action. The dispute escalated after Stellantis signed an agreement to sell its idled Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense manufacturer Roshel. A Stellantis executive said the company would return $24 million in...