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Former Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip pleads guilty to accessory to murder charge
By Sierra Pfeifer,4 days ago
Former death row inmate Richard Glossip pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder after the fact in an Oklahoma County courtroom Thursday afternoon, throwing out the chance of a third jury trial in his decades-long case. Glossip entered the plea in an agreement with state prosecutors, who withdrew a first-degree...