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Pacific hosts Air Force following Pitt’s 20-point game
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Air Force Falcons (3-1) at Pacific Tigers (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Air Force after Jaion Pitt scored 20 points in Pacific’s 62-59 loss to the Long Beach State Beach. Pacific finished 18-15 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.