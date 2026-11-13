undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fan-Made PC Ports of Mario and Zelda Games Hit by a New Wave of Nintendo Takedowns
By Arkadiy Andrienko,4 days ago
Nintendo has initiated takedowns of four major fan projects that allow Mario and The Legend of Zelda games to run on computers. The source-code repositories disappeared from public access after purported claims from the company’s legal department. The projects affected were tied to Mario Kart: Double Dash, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Fever, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.