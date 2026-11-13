undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Italy, Frattesi’s dig: “Today I have the trust of Mancini and Gattuso. After being labelled time and again, I ended up believing those labels myself.”
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
The vindication: Frattesi got a few things off his chest when he spoke to Rai after the match, though he kept it polite. He sounded more confident and eager to prove he is a complete midfielder. Top performance: Frattesi played 73 minutes against France before Doumbia replaced him. He lined...