undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
France defensive crisis deepens as Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano leaves squad for personal reasons following Italy defeat
By Muhammad Zaki,4 days ago
Upamecano departs after Nations League disappointment. The French national team has confirmed that Upamecano has officially left the squad for personal reasons. The Bayern Munich centre-back was allowed to return to Germany on Friday following a direct conversation with head coach Zinedine Zidane, as per AP. The defeat in Milan...