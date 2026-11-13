undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Our goal is to finish first' - Record-breaker Harry Kane sends defiant warning to Spain after cementing England legacy
By Donny Afroni,8 days ago
Kane enjoyed a night of personal triumph and national celebration at Wembley on Thursday, leading England to a vital 2-1 victory over Croatia. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich forward was honoured before kick-off following his recent Ballon d'Or success, but the real history was made when he stepped onto the pitch. By starting the match, Kane earned his record-breaking 126th international cap, officially surpassing Peter Shilton to become the most-capped men's player in England's history.