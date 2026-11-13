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Hawks Are Hot, But The Eastern Conference Reality Check Is Here
By Dallin Ballard,8 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks are sitting pretty at 7-5, but that record might be a bit of a mirage. Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game winning streak, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team has had a solid start, yet the gap between looking good and being a real contender is wide. Sports Illustrated notes that the Hawks have played more games than any other league team so far, indicating a brutal schedule.