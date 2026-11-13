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“He’s not just a 3-point shooter — he’s a very, very …
By HoopsHype,8 days ago
A sluggish final frame for both teams was impacted largely by Kennard, even though he didn't hit a 3. Kennard made three midrange baskets, a part of his game where he has enough craft to set up soft jumpers if he's got a good matchup off the bounce. It was a key bit of self-creation the Suns needed. "He's not just a 3-point shooter — he's a very, very good basketball player," Gillespie said of Kennard.