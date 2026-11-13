undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“It was a hard journey from a two-way [contract] and …
By HoopsHype,8 days ago
Mamukelashvili, who played for the Bucks, Spurs and Raptors before joining the Lakers, recognized how different this is compared with his former teams. "It was a hard journey from a two-way [contract] and out of the rotation," he said. "I feel like it mentally kind of drains you. It kind of sometimes makes you doubt yourself, makes you think about what you can do out there to help the team win and everywhere you have kind of a different challenge. "I feel like here, they just tell me, 'We want you to be you. We want you to be a big part of this team. And just believe in yourself.' I have never had a chance to have somebody who would tell me that. It started a little bit last year, but I feel like this year, I feel much more freedom."